Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin Indicted in College Admissions Bribery Scheme

"Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman and "Fuller House" star Lori Loughlin were among dozens of people indicted Tuesday for taking part in a college-admissions bribery scam.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Loughlin and her husband allegedly paid $500,000 for their two daughters to be "recruited" by the crew team at the University of Southern California, even though neither of them participated in crew.

ABC News reports that 50 people, including several CEOs, were indicted after they "allegedly paid bribes of up to $6 million to get their children into elite colleges, including Yale, Stanford, Georgetown, and the University of Southern California."

Meanwhile, NBC News claims that 44 people -- some of them college coaches -- were charged in what that outlet described as a "large-scale college entrance exam cheating scheme ... focused on getting students admitted to elite universities as recruited athletes, regardless of their athletic abilities, and helping potential students cheat on their college exams."

Huffman and Loughlin have reportedly been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.