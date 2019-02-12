Ferris wheel opening in downtown St. Louis this summer

A bird's-eye view coming near you!

It's been announced that the St. Louis Wheel - a 200-foot-tall Ferris wheel in downtown St. Louis - will open this summer!

The St. Louis Wheel will be at Union Station, which is currently under construction to create the St. Louis Aquarium, also slated to open later this year.

According to the St. Louis Wheel Instagram page, the wheel will have 42 climate-controlled gondolas, and 1 VIP gondola.