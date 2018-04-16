First American Woman Wins Boston Marathon since 1985

One woman just placed first in one of the most historic marathons in the U.S.

The 2018 Boston Marathon took place on Monday and 34-year-old runner Desiree Linden became the first American to win the women's race in 33 years.

Linden, who represented the United States in both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, endured the rain and cold Boston temperatures to take the history-making victory, the first for an American woman in this marathon since 1985. Her time was 2 hours 39 minutes 53 seconds.

Here's emotional footage of her running across the finish line celebrating by hugging her husband and coach.

WATCH: She's Done It!!! American Des Linden wins the #BostonMarathon ! pic.twitter.com/avRdxnb5re — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) April 16, 2018

Even with brutal weather conditions Linden told the TV broadcast immediately after the race. “I don’t have the right words. I’m thrilled. It’s supposed to be hard. ... I was just lucky to get it done.”