For 1st Time, More Households Subscribe to Streaming Services Over Cable

For the first time ever, more U.S. households now subscribe to digital streaming services than traditional pay television.

According to a new survey released by Deloitte, 69 percent of respondents subscribe to at least one streaming service, compared to 65 percent who pay for a traditional cable-TV package.

Binge-watching is a popular practice, with 91 percent of millennial respondents saying that have watched three or more episodes of a single show in one sitting. However, The L.A. Times reports that many streaming subscribers expressed frustration that they couldn't find their favorite TV shows on streaming services.

“This is happening more frequently as more studios and TV networks are pulling content from the major streaming services to launch their own direct-to-consumer offerings,” the report said.