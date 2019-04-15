Fisher-Price announces major recall

Recently, reports surfaced about a number of infant deaths because of the Rock 'n Play Sleeper and Fisher-Price has officially issued a recall. Here are the details:

Name of product:

All Models of Rock ‘n Play Sleeper

Hazard:

Infant fatalities have occurred in Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Remedy:

Refund

Recall date:

April 12, 2019

Units:

About 4.7 million products

Consumer Contact:

Fisher-Price online at www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” or toll-free at 866-812-6518 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all Rock ‘n Play Sleepers.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

Incidents/Injuries:

Since the 2009 product introduction, over 30 infant fatalities have occurred in Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, after the infants rolled over while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Sold At:

Major retailers for approximately $40 to $149.

Importer(s):

Fisher-Price, of East Aurora, N.Y.

Manufactured In:

China

Recall number:

19-105

