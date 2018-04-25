Fleetwood Mac Coming To St. Louis

Legendary, GRAMMY-award winning band Fleetwood Mac announced today a North American tour, set to kick off in October and travel through 50+ cities ending in Spring of 2019.

“Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents. We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it’s got the unmistakable Mac sound,” said Mick Fleetwood.

The band will perform at Scottrade Center on October 20th, 2018.

Tickets go on sale Friday May 4th at 10am.

