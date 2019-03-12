Flight Forced to Turn Around After Mom Forgets Baby at Boarding Gate

Baby on board? More like baby left at the boarding gate.

That's what happened this past weekend when a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight was forced to turn around after a female passenger realized she'd left her child behind at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

“This flight is requesting to come back,” the plane's pilot says in a video that shows him calling into air traffic control. “A passenger forgot her baby in the waiting area, the poor thing.” He later adds, "A passenger has left her baby in the terminal and she is refusing to continue the flight...This is totally a new one for us."

The flight was supposed to head to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; it's unclear when they finally reached their destination of what happened to mother and child.