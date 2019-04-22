This has been the longest flu season in a decade
So many tissues ...
(KEZK) — In the last five months, two strains of the flu have spread across the country, creating the longest flu season the United States has experienced in a decade.
According to UPI, the current season has lasted for 21 weeks, causing nearly 18,000 hospitalizations and 91 deaths so far.
This year's flu season began around Thanksgiving. In February, a second, more potent strain of the virus took over, leading to more illnesses and hospitalizations.
Prior to this season, the previous longest flu season occurred in 2014 and 2015.
