'WICKED' fans tricked by false ticket sales

St. LOUIS (KEZK) — The Fabulous Fox Theatre tells fans of "WICKED" they're being tricked if they think tickets have gone on sale.

In a post on social media, the theatre says Facebook friends are being targeted with ads from a secondary ticket seller. That seller has no tickets at this point.

"It has come to our attention that our Facebook fans are being targeted with ads by a secondary ticket seller who does not have tickets in hand at this time," states the Fabulous Fox.

The Fox is encouraging fans to wait until the official sale opens to be able to choose seats and purchase tickets at "actual price" from primary ticket agent Metrotix. The date for when single tickets to the St. Louis show has not yet been announced, but season tickets for the Fox will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 8.

"WICKED" runs from December 4 through December 29.

