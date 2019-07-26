Parents Not Allowed to Bring Snacks to School For Birthday Parties at Local School District

ST. CHARLES (KEZK) - Students in the Francis Howell School District will no longer be allowed to bring snacks from home to classroom celebrations, like birthday parties, held at the early childhood education and elementary schools.

District Spokesman Matt Deichmann tells our partners at KMOX, it's the result of more students presenting very severe, potentially life-threatening allergies.

"We want to make sure that nothing is contaminated with peanuts or, if kids have dairy allergies or others like that, we want to make sure we're keeping kids safe."

Under the policy adopted last spring, parents can purchase approved snacks from the district's food provider, Sodexo, for a small fee.

"Those list of ingredients have been gone over very carefully by those nutritionists to make sure that they're allergy safe," he says.

Guidelines for the High Schools are a little different and can be found on the district's parents portal.

Classes at the Francis Howell district begin August 8th.

