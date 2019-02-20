Free admission to Butterfly House if Blues win 12 in a row!

Even the butterflies at the Butterfly House in Chesterfield are showing their blue and celebrating the St. Louis Blues' winning streak!

More than 2,000 blue morpho butterflies have joined the 1,500 free-flying butterflies in the Butterfly House’s conservatory for its annual Morpho Mardi Gras event.

The best part - other than being surrounded by butterflies - if the Blues win their 12th game in a row Thursday, the Butterfly House will offer free admission Friday to anyone who wears Blues apparel, or uses the phrase “Let’s go blue morphos!”

For more information, visit butterflyhouse.org or call (314) 577-0888.