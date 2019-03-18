A man and woman wait in line at the Dairy Queen on Richmond's north side, 837 10th St., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.

DQ Celebrates Spring With Free Cone Day March 20

Best day ever!

March 18, 2019
What better way to welcome spring - FINALLY - than by enjoying a free ice cream cone?!

Dairy Queen is making dreams come true and offering 1 free small vanilla cone at participating locations this Wednesday, March 20 - the first day of spring.

The Free Cone Day offer is available all day, while supplies last - limit 1 per person.

Happy Spring, and Happy Free Cone Day!

