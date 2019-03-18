DQ Celebrates Spring With Free Cone Day March 20

What better way to welcome spring - FINALLY - than by enjoying a free ice cream cone?!

Dairy Queen is making dreams come true and offering 1 free small vanilla cone at participating locations this Wednesday, March 20 - the first day of spring.

Prepare to cone on #FreeConeDay! Wednesday, March 20th at DQ. pic.twitter.com/87eI0tSjfe — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 18, 2019

The Free Cone Day offer is available all day, while supplies last - limit 1 per person.

This Free Cone Day, help scientifically prove what we already know - Free DQ Cones make America happy! #FreeConeDay, March 20th. pic.twitter.com/g2PfesBmFv — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 12, 2019

Happy Spring, and Happy Free Cone Day!