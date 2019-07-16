Today more than 50 restaurants are donating to family of fallen officer Michael Langsdorf

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — You're going to eat lunch and dinner anyway, so why not turn your meal into help for the children of fallen officer Michael Langsdorf?

More than 50 restaurants around the area are donating a percentage of their sales Tuesday to the family of the slain North County Police Cooperative officer.

Katie Zaitz-Fink organized similar fundraisers for the families of officers Flamion, Snyder, and O'Connor, and now Langsdorf.

According to our sister station KMOX, Zaitz-Fink explains: "We got together, contacted the restaurants who have always been there when I've asked for help, reached out to them and asked them again would you be willing to do another dine-out event to help this officer's two children that he has left behind. Over fifty of them have stepped up and said 'of course.'"

Related: PHOTOS: Slain Officer Langsdorf remembered as dedicated cop, caring father

Fink hopes the community isn't getting weary of mourning so many officers; she notes there were more than 200 restaurants taking part in Snyder's fundraiser.

She says she knows donations won't replace a father lost, but she hopes it shows the children that there's a community there to support them.

You can check out the complete list of participating restaurants at this link.

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved