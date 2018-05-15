The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Check out these honest and sometimes super relatable tweets from parents.

“Change your underwear or you’re not allowed to wear cowboy boots” is a real thing I had to say to my toddler this morning. — Ashley Austrew (@ashleyaustrew) May 8, 2018

Being a parent teaches you a lot about yourself. For instance, this morning my 7yo told me that I’m not as funny as I think I am. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) May 7, 2018

My 8yo said I ruined his life. I’m so proud of myself because I didn’t expect to do that until he was at least 15. — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) May 11, 2018

Welcome to parenthood.



Hope you like hearing “THERE’S NOTHING TO EAT!” right after you just spent your life savings at the grocery store. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) May 7, 2018

My 3-year-old called her corn dog a "hot dog sword" and now I'm never calling it anything else. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 10, 2018

Had to draw a "The Flash" logo on our 4 year old's arm to cajole him into leaving the house today. — dadpression (@Dadpression) May 10, 2018

It’s the last month of school, here are 97 activities in the middle of the day parents need to attend.



-elementary schools — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) May 9, 2018

Good morning. My 3 year old is throwing a tantrum because I went to the bathroom. — Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) May 10, 2018