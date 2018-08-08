Get KEZK on your Smart Speaker

Did you know you can listen to KEZK on your smart speaker? Get your favorite music and all of our exclusive podcasts anytime you want on your on the Amazon Echo.

To listen to the 97.1 Live Stream all you have to say is, "Alexa, play K-E-Z-K" Or try...

]"Alexa, play K-E-Z-K-F-M."

"Alexa, play One Oh Two Point Five K-E-Z-K"

TuneIn

As of August 1, 2018, KEZK and over one hundred other radio stations are no longer available on the TuneIn app or website. The only place to stream KEZK is on Radio.com. Download the Radio.com app for free today in the iTunes or Google Play store.

SONOS or Google Home

We are actively working with SONOS/Google on a Radio.com integration and expect to release support for these platforms in the coming weeks. We will announce an official Radio.com release date on KMOX.com and our social platforms, so be sure to follow us for updates.

All other platforms (Auto, OTT, etc)

Unfortunately, Radio.com does not support other platforms outside of the list above, but the team is constantly evaluating and working on support for additional platforms. We will send communication to our listeners as Radio.com is launched on new platforms. Please email [email protected] if there is a platform you're using where Radio.com is not currently available.