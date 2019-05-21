Get a half-priced Hot Salami from Gioia's on the Hill Thursday

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) - Could you eat seven of Gioia's Hot Salami sandwiches in just seven minutes? That's the challenge that will be in front of seven contestants this week for a celebration of the famous St. Louis deli's 101st anniversary.

Gioia's Deli is hosting a party on Thursday, May 23 to honor their customers for 101 years of the "Famous Homemade Hot Salami." The party goes from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at their Hill location, on the corner of Daggett and Macklind Avenues. And they're selling the Hot Salami for half the price – just $5 – all day at the Hill location.

Then the real show begins at 5:30 p.m., for a Hot Salami sandwich eating contest. Seven people will have a chance to finish seven Hot Salami sandwiches in just seven minutes. Because it's unlikely anyone will actually finish all seven, whoever eats the most will get a trophy and their named added to a plaque on the restaurant's wall.

Also, if you're one of the first 101 customers in line on Thursday at the Hill location, you'll get a free "Hot Salami" hat.

There will also be live music, drinks, free Hot Salami window decals available, and plenty of food and drinks.

