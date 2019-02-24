Glenn Close’s Oscars Dress Has 4 Million Beads and Weighs 42 Pounds

Glenn Close dazzled on the Oscars red carpet in a dress that weighed a whopping 42 pounds.

Close, who is nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Wife, wore a gown adorned with four million beads and designed by Carolina Herrera.

"It just happened," stylist Chloe Hartstein, who dressed the 71-year-old star, told The Hollywood Reporter. "Glenn’s dress was really a way to tie in the narrative through out awards season, and her love of strong suiting. Melissa [McCarthy]’s look just seemed so bada**, cool and strong, she loved the idea of wearing pants and not a dress tonight."

The dress was assembled in New York and India, with over 40 craftsmen putting it together, reports Entertainment Tonight.

The beads were hand-stitched in radiating lines and attached to an inner corset.

