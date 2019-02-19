'Golden Girls' theme cruise to set sail in 2020
Are you Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, or Sophia?
February 19, 2019
One year from now, you could be departing from Miami on a cruise to remember - all aboard the "Golden Girls" fan cruise ship!
Fans of the '80s sitcom can enjoy a five-night Golden Girls-themed cruise that departs from Miami, making stops at Key West and Cozumel in February 2020.
Flip Phone Events is hosting the trip, which includes a Key West Golden Girls bar crawl, trivia, crafts, a "One Night in St. Olaf" dance party and "The Rusty Anchor" karaoke party, where anyone can get the chance to be Dorothy Zbornak for the evening.
And (obviously) there will be a costume contest.
Tickets start around $1,000 per person.