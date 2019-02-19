'Golden Girls' theme cruise to set sail in 2020

One year from now, you could be departing from Miami on a cruise to remember - all aboard the "Golden Girls" fan cruise ship!

Fans of the '80s sitcom can enjoy a five-night Golden Girls-themed cruise that departs from Miami, making stops at Key West and Cozumel in February 2020.

Flip Phone Events is hosting the trip, which includes a Key West Golden Girls bar crawl, trivia, crafts, a "One Night in St. Olaf" dance party and "The Rusty Anchor" karaoke party, where anyone can get the chance to be Dorothy Zbornak for the evening.

Video of Golden Girls - Miami Song

And (obviously) there will be a costume contest.

Tickets start around $1,000 per person.

