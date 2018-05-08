The 1 Person Reese's Follows on Instagram Is Reese Witherspoon

On Sunday, an eagle-eyed social media user went viral after discovering that the official Instagram account for Reese's Peanut Butter Cups follows only one person on the platform: Reese Witherspoon.

"The one person the @reeses account follows on Instagram is @RWitherspoon," Twitter user @julp wrote. The candy account replied on Monday, "She has a great name." Mashable notes that Reese and Reese's have long joked about their shared name.

When Witherspoon captioned a pic of a goblet filled with Reese's pieces by writing "My pieces!" in 2016, Reese's wrote back, "FINALLY…we’ve had a joke ready for this exact moment. How does Reese Witherspoon eat her Reese’s? WIT-HER-SPOON."