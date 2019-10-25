10 Last Minute Halloween Items Available at the Dollar Store

Yes, monsters, skeletons, and ghosts are spooky, but the scariest thing about Halloween is how fast it sneaks up every year. But don’t worry! If your house is totally bare, there’s still time to get into the spirit. All you have to do is make a trip to holiday prep dreamland: the dollar store. Here’s a taste of what you’ll find and how let to put it to use in your haunted Halloween decor.

1. Party supplies

From crepe paper and balloons, to party cups and plates, the dollar store has everything you need to host your very own monster mash.

2. Spiders and webs

A package of faux spider webs is one of the most versatile Halloween decorations. Use it to add a creepy touch to windows, bushes, railings, or even the corner of your doorway.

3. Pumpkin pails

Plastic pumpkin pails aren’t just for trick-or-treating. Use these vessels to give out candy—or get creative, and pick up a few for your stoop. You can use these pails as temporary planters for mums and other fall flowers.

4. Plastic and foam pumpkins

Have a bunch of hungry squirrels that keep eating your pumpkins? Opt for the faux variety instead. Leave them plain, or try some of these clever no-carve ideas.

5. Candles

The dollar store has tons of candles, from tea lights for pumpkins and paper lanterns to pillars and jar candles to give any party an eerie glow. You can even find flameless LED versions.

6. Craft supplies

If you’re ambitious enough to take on a last-minute Halloween craft—say, a wreath or even a costume—you’ll find everything you need—from paint and brushes to glue and feathers—at the dollar store.

7. Plastic skeletons

Mini plastic skeletons look creepy peeking out from a wreath or potted plants. You can also pop one in a cloche on your entryway table for a spooky surprise. For an extra-festive touch, spray them with glow-in-the dark spray paint.

8. Glow sticks

Grab an empty toilet paper roll (or a paper towel roll cut in half), and cut out some scary-looking eyes. Place a glow stick inside, and stick the whole thing in a hedge or tape it to your door.

9. Paper bags

Pick up some white paper bags, and draw a jack-o-lantern face onto the front. Use scissors to cut out the faces, then add a battery-operated tea light (also available at dollar stores) to create Halloween-inspired luminaries for your walkway.

10. Cheesecloth

Wrap a vase with cheesecloth, then add a pair of googly eyes (also available at dollar stores) to transform your standard flower arrangement into something more appropriate—it’ll look just like a mummy—for the holiday.