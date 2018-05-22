10 Times Regular People Embarrassed Themselves in Front of Celebs

It was my first time setting up an "artist interview" on the air, and the end result was that at least for a few uncomfortable moments, the band Chicago overheard me referring to them as "a bunch of washed up hacks!"

Thank God they were in on the joke (there's a whole back story here which we'll get into tomorrow morning)

BuzzFeed recently asked its readers to share their most awkward celebrity encounters. Here are 10 that will make you cringe (check out the full list at the link):

I worked as a private chef for a certain celebrity while he was in town filming Zack and Miri Make a Porno. He had a pre-screening at his house for close friends, and I worked for three days to make all the food for the event. Unfortunately I heard Ben Affleck make a comment about my food to someone, saying, "I could make crap better than this in my bathroom." I cried.

My mom once tried waving at Stevie Wonder to get his attention as he came out of a restaurant.

I was a waitress in high school and saw a group of middle-aged women sit down. I walked up to their table and said something like, “How are you ladies doing?” That's when I realized it was actually a group of men, and to make matters worse it was Aerosmith! They just stared at me. I apologized, ran back inside, and made another coworker take their order. I couldn’t face them after that.

I regularly saw this attractive man at the gym, so one day I gave him ‘the eyes’ and thought I was getting them back. I strutted over and handed him a note that said, "Into fit, petite blonde girls? If so, call me," and then I listed my name and number. He kindly replied, "This is really funny, and I’m sure it’ll work on someone, but I’m engaged." I went to laugh about it with the girl at the front desk, and that's when she told me the guy was Jeremy Renner.

I once asked Eddie Murphy if he remembered me after seeing him for a second time in about six weeks. He didn't.

I was waiting for my flight at LAX and saw a man who looked so familiar to me. After five minutes of thinking, I finally figured out that he was my coach from middle school. I went up to him and his friends and said, “Oh my god, Coach Johnson! Do you remember me?!” His posse started laughing. Then he said, “I’m actually Common.” I was so embarrassed. Luckily he was still kind enough to take a picture with me.

A couple years ago, I saw New Kids on the Block perform. They saw me in the front row and invited me on the stage, where my brain promptly shut down. Instead of greeting Jordan Knight like a normal person, I curtsied and said "Enchantee!" in front of the entire audience. To be clear, I am not French, and I've never used that word before in my life.

While waiting in line at Starbucks, my friend leaned over to me and whispered, "I'm standing next to Tiger Woods." She then proceeded to turn to him and what nervously came out of her mouth was, "Um, you're a good golfer." He chuckled and said, "Ah, yeah. Thanks." The whole drive home she just hung her head in shame, repeating, "Why did I say that?!" I've never let her live it down.

My ex ran into Kevin Bacon in the bathroom. What he meant to say was, “Wow, you’ve really done a lot of great things since Footloose!” What he actually said was, “Wow, you haven’t done much since Footloose." Kevin Bacon did NOT look happy.

I was taking pictures at an exhibit in a museum, and my friends were a little farther in front of me. All of a sudden I heard them screaming my name. They were waving and screaming at me, but I couldn't really make it out. Then my friend started pointing at the man beside me, yelling, "IT'S ROBERT DOWNEY JR.!" That's when I looked up at the man staring back down at me, and I realized it was actually Hugh Jackman. I was so embarrassed, but he was really nice about it.

Care to add yours to the list?