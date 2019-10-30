11% of Americans Plan to Dress Their Pet Up for Halloween

According to a new Associated Press poll, 11 percent of Americans say they plan to dress their cat or dog up for Halloween.

Cheryl Anagnopoulos says she'd love to let her Miniature Pinscher decide whether to wear a costume or not--as soon as he starts paying rent. "He fights pretty hard, but we feed him and house him, so this is the least he can do," she says, adding that she plans to dress the dog up in a sweater with a skeleton face on it.

Meanwhile, while one of Lamar Walker's dogs likes wearing a bat outfit, he says the other one "don't like it [and] she'll just sit in one spot and pee on the floor."

So, are you dressing up your pet tomorrow night?

