Only 1 Team In MLB History Has Comeback From 0-2 In The NLCS: The Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) - The last time a team in the National League Championship Series lost the first two games, then came back to win, Ozzie Smith was making folks go crazy and Willie McGee was the league MVP. The 2019 St. Louis Cardinals are trying to do what Smith, McGee, Jack Clark and company did in 1985 and keep its World Series hopes alive.

The 1985 Cardinals are the only team in MLB history to go down 2-0 in the NLCS and comeback to win the series. They are one of 13 teams to comeback from a 2-0 deficit in any best-of-seven MLB playoff series, but all the other times it happened in either the World Series or American League Championship Series.

Good thing for St. Louis, they've got a member of that '85 Cards team on their roster – McGee. The coach was batting second and playing center field for Whitey Herzog's team against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

McGee was MVP of the NL that season, hitting .353 with 56 stolen bases, 82 RBI and 8.2 WAR.

That '85 NLCS is also famous for the "Go crazy folks" call from Jack Buck on KMOX. Monday is the anniversary of that history moment in Cardinals history:

Monday is also Game 3 of the NLCS, where St. Louis will need to win two out of the next three games to bring the series back to St. Louis this weekend. The Cards will start ace Jack Flaherty, who has been the best pitcher in baseball since the All-Star Break.

#STLCards NLCS Game 3 Pregame with @chrabe

starts at 5:40p. Lineup:

Fowler CF

Wong 2B

Goldschmidt 1B

Ozuna LF

Molina C

Jose Martinez RF

Edman 3B

DeJong SS

Flaherty P — KMOXSports (@KMOXSports) October 14, 2019

