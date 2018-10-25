2018's Hottest Holiday Toys to Buy Now Before They Sell Out

Wondering what toys are going to be at the top of your child’s list this year? We’ve done our research, and already bought and tried out a bunch of new holiday toys, as well as some long-standing favorites. We predict many of these will sell out by early December, so we’ve scoured the best deals* and included them here so you can buy early and check one thing off your to-dos. Where to hide them so they remain a surprise is all you.

LEGO advent calendars

These sell out fast and often become collectible, so it’s a great early present to give (maybe St. Nick will deliver one?). The new LEGO City Advent Calendar is the lowest we’ve seen at just $21.97 from Amazon. They also have a Friends calendar for $23.99 and a Star Warsone for $33.99.

Fingerlings

Last year, Fingerlings made their debut with their classic little monkeys that wrap around your fingers. This year, you can get a huggable plush Fingerling HUGS for $29.84 at Walmart. Not a fan of cute, cuddly Fingerlings? Their Jurassic World Untamed Raptor is a best seller. Get it for $14.84 on Walmart or Amazon.

Mega Bloks

If your little one love to build but is not quite ready for LEGOs, Mega Bloks are a great choice. Buy a set with all the basics needed to build to their heart’s content for $14.92from either Walmart or Amazon.

Robot dogs

An interactive robot dog will not only be your child’s new best friend, but it can help them learn, too. In addition to following them around, playing music, and putting on fun color and light shows, the VTech Pull and Sing Puppy announces numbers, colors, and body parts when you push the associated buttons. Amazon and Walmart are selling it for $12.97.

Coding toys

Coding toys are the hottest STEM toy this season, grooming your child to be the next computer genius while having lots of interactive fun. The Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit is a must for any Harry Potter fan – complete with a wand. It’s $99.99 on Amazon and Walmart. If you’d rather opt for a robot, the Ozobot Bit Coding Robot is a great deal for $53.95 at Walmart.

Jurassic World toys

If you have a dinosaur lover who wants to be a part of the action, the Power Wheels Jurassic World Dino Racer is probably their wish come true. Walmart has the best deal on it right now for $249.00.

LEGOs

LEGOs are always a top seller for the holidays, and this year there are a few standouts that are already selling quickly. The LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox is an award-winning STEM toy, plus it’s just plain cool. Get it for $159.95 at Walmart or Amazon. For a more traditional set, we’re impressed with the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall Building Kit – a set for any aged LEGO fan. It’s $99.99 at Walmart or Amazon.

Action figures and dolls

Roll-play with action figures, or dolls, is a childhood pastime that never goes out of style. Some of our favorites are Harry Potter characters ( $20.97 each at Walmart), superheroes like Batman and Superman (Amazon has a two-pack for $59.99) or Black Panther ( $8.81 at Walmart). And you can get the full collection of Disney princesses with the Disney Princess Shimmering Dreams Collection, $94.49 on Amazon.

Pomsies

One of the newest interactive toys are fuzzy kittens that wrap around your wrist or cuddle up on your lap. Pomsies’ eyes change color depending on their moods, love to talk, get petted, and dance, and will react to all sorts of interactions. Walmart has the best color selection and price ( $14.82 each).

L.O.L. Surprise!

This season’s most popular edition of the hit toy is the Glam Glitter Series Doll, which comes in a shiny ball with individually wrapped presents – a doll with stickers and fun accessories. It is $10.99 at Walmart or Amazon.

Hatchimals

The interactive Hatchimals collection has expanded a lot this year, with the classic Surprise duos ( $56; Walmart), to new CollEGGtibles ( $19.97; Walmart) and HatchiBabies ( $44.88; some varieties exclusive to Walmart).

Cleaning/chores playsets

It might sound too good to be true, but you might be able to give your child a gift they will love that will also help you out with household chores. Pretend-cleaning toys like the Melissa & Doug Let's Play House Dust! Sweep! Mop! 6-Piece Pretend Play Set ( $25.64 at Amazon) are a solid choice for kids who like to help out around the house. If your little one loves to push the cart around the grocery store, get them a Little Tikes Shopping Cart for $24.99 at Walmart or Amazon.

Osmo Genius Kit

With a tablet and your child’s boundless imagination, Osmo takes learning and play to a whole new level. Simply mount a Fire tablet or iPad to the Osmo Genius Kit base, and let the possibilities begin. It’s available on Nov. 1, and costs $99.99 on Amazon.

Baby Alive dolls

These sweet, interactive dolls let your child play parent, taking care of them and dressing them up in fun outfits. Baby Alive dolls come a wide range of choices, and prices start at $12.96 for a Luv 'n Snuggle Baby to $97.00 for a Real As Can Be Baby (available at Walmart).

Funko POP! toys

Funko POP! puts a fun spin on your favorite movie, TV and game characters, from Star Wars ( $22.06, exclusive Walmart deal) to Marvel Avengers ( $12.29 for the Hulk Buster on Amazon) and even Ron Swanson from Parks and Recreation ( $8.82 on Amazon).

Nerf guns

Nerf guns have been a favorite toy that kids can play with their friends for decades now, and there are two standout models this year. First, the fully-loaded Nerf Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K is for older kids and young-at-heart adults. Amazon has the best deal at $169.99. And for laser tag, the Nerf Laser Ops Pro AlphaPoint blasters are a great deal at Walmart – $35.88 for a two-pack.

FurReal Friends

If your child wants their own dog, but you’re not ready to adopt the real thing, Ricky, the Trick-Lovin’ Interactive Plush Pet Toy is the next best option. This feature-packed, lifesize robotic dog is $119.99 on Amazon.

* Prices and links reflect best deals at time of publication.

