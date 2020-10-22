25% of People Have Already Finished Their Holiday Shopping?
48% of people say they haven't started their shopping yet.
October 22, 2020
If you haven't started your holiday shopping yet . . . well, you're probably not going to want to hear this.
According to a new survey, 25% of people say they've already FINISHED their holiday shopping for the year. Men are almost six times more likely than women to say they're all done.
