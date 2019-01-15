30 Former Classmates of Celebs Spill the Dirt on what They Were Like in High School

In a recent Reddit thread, former classmates of famous people shared what the celebrities were like before fame, and for some of them the tea is piping hot.

1. uncle_beef knows the real star of "Catch Me If You Can."

"Frank Abagnale is my dad’s cousin. We were at a family wedding and he was telling us, “yeah, they’re making a movie about my life. Leonardo DiCaprio is playing me.” He’s a professional liar, so we all just laughed at him. Then Catch Me If You Can came out."

2. Askurbate says Zac Efron was pretty chill.

"Zack Efron went to a neighboring highschool. He dated a girl from my school for a while, I remember him coming to some school dances. My wife was also in his grade at his school. He was a bit nerdy, but a nice guy. Pretty much just a normal dude from nowhere that ended up mega famous."

3. Prestonsaloser's dad said Vanilla Ice was pretty nice.

"My dad went to school with Vanilla Ice, he said he was nice."

4. According to Rainman2412, EGOT John Legend is truly humble.

"Cool, a topic I can contribute to. Went to high school with John Legend. He was a year older than me. He was clearly very talented, lead role in most school plays, musical acts at talent shows etc. But he was basically just a really nice, humble guy. I wasn’t friends with him but I was an athlete who hung out with the theatre crowd. I helped on set construction and sound for shows. He was a basketball fan and came to most of our school’s games. His cousin was also on the team and a year younger than me."

5. winnberg is one degree closer to being a Jedi.

"I went to high school with Hayden Christensen before he was in Star Wars. He was artsy and seemed shy. Spent his time in the drama department, and was a nice guy from every memory I have."

6. JaniePage has the Minogue family shade.

"In the words of my Year 12 Classics teacher:

'Kylie Minogue was really smart and lovely. Dannii Minogue was just lovely.'"

7. slingshot451 can attest to David Schwimmer's longtime talent.

"I went to Northwestern w David Schwimmer. He lived with my best friend in a house after graduating. He’s an outstanding actor with a huge range — only actor ever to make me tear up in the middle of a play. Too bad he’s been so typecast now. Nice guy."

8. Barebonesim knows Eminem had a rough artistic start.

"Not a personal one but my mothers friend circle was involved with Eminem obviously far before he was famous. Uncle also was friends with him, and was there for his first tape he tried to get local shops and people to listen to and pick up during his young/teenage years.

From what i was told, it was very bad lmao. But being a master doesn't happen over night."

9. Matman0706 got to chill with Johnny Knoxville.

"My ex-mother-in-law was close friends with Johnny Knoxville, except everyone around here calls him PJ. He absolutely adores her father. So anytime he came into town, he’s visit my ex-wife’s grandfather, who happened to live next door to my ex-mother-in-law. She said he was just a sweet, goofy kid growing up who was always doing stunts even back then. He used to wear a football helmet around for his stunt work or something like that."

"Anywho, he came in town for his parents’ 50th and we were all invited. Then we hung around outside and walked around and I gotta say, I don’t know any celebrities, but I’ve heard they can be dicks to fans (looking at you Daniel Craig, you Bondly SOB, you). This just cannot be said about PJ. He’s just as friendly after 3 hours of fans stopping him as he was the first fan of the night. He smiles from ear-ear, gives each fan a great big hug, takes pictures with them, gives them that Johnny Knoxville laugh, and just genuinely appreciates their support. He’s just an all around nice guy from the sticks."

10. exploreworldnews says Raven Symone had solid boundaries.

"Went to middle school with Raven-Symone (post-Cosby, pre-That’s So Raven). She was just a normal kid, but if you asked for an autograph/made a big deal about her you got detention."

11. Forhaver has the dirt on James Dean AND Green Day.

"My grandma went to the same high school as James Dean. Said he was chill and charismatic. Was kinda cocky as a result though because he KNEW he was hot stuff.

My dad used to be a punk drummer in California. Knew Green Day when they were first starting out. He said the band mates were cool but the lead singer was a "pouty bitch", that would often cancel or storm off if people he didnt like were at concerts/parties. Didnt have thick skin when it came to some criticism either."

12. clever__name69 can attest to how nice Tom Hanks really is.

"Tom Hanks was in this midwestern theater troop (way before he got famous) that visited my mom's highschool. I believe it was a specific workshop for the school's theater department, where the students got to work with the visiting actors. She and her friend both thought he was the best one in the troop and also thought he was insanely nice

Edit: This was in Doylestown, Ohio if anyone's curious :)"

13. beardedbrad1971 met Avril Lavigne as a cute child.

"Not a super famous connection...but Avril Lavigne (Canadian musician) was the bat girl for my baseball team. She was a cute kid and respectful...it was years later when she had a hit song that I realized it was actually her."

14. BootOnBoy has skinny dipped at Chloe Moretz' mansion.

"Chloe Moretz is from my hometown but is a good bit younger than I am. She went to my ballet school briefly and her family was friends with one of my best friend's family growing up, so I was around her a good bit. She would've been maybe 6-8 at the time and she was just a cute, polite, kind of shy kid. There was some drama that caused her family to move to Atlanta and then New York, and I remember her older brother was the ham of the family that wanted to get into acting first. I was surprised when I heard that she was the one who'd gotten famous out of them. The gaudy mcmansion her dad had built at the front lot of the local "rich people" subdivision still sits vacant and one time my friends and I got drunk and went skinny dipping in the Moretz' pool in high school. I don't mean to sound snarky, it really is a weird house."

15. watchman28 says John Snow was extremely shy.

"Kit 'Jon Snow' Harington went to the same Sixth Form College as me, year below me. Super quiet and shy. Literally the last person you'd think would end up being famous."

16. legzzz11 has the Britney Spears connection.

"My Uncle went to the same High school as Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears. He rode the bus with Jamie Lynn because they both lived in Kentwood,La, but went to school in Mississippi. Apparently on the bus Jamie would hand out CDs of Britney's Music when she was first getting started with music. Also one day he saw her crying on the bus because people were calling Britney a slut. Lol I pretty sure he hung out her house one time too, I think their parents were friends.

My cousins and I use to beg him tell us stories about Britney lol."

17. robtheswanson vouches for Steve from "Stranger Things."

"I went to high school with Joe Keery. I wasn’t personally friends with him but had a few classes here and there and he was relatively well known in our class (then again, in a class of 150 people it’s more unusual NOT to know somebody). He was always very nice and friendly, the complete opposite of Steve at the start of S1 of Stranger Things. I’m really glad to see him succeed as much as he has and wish him all the best in his career (which we will watch with great interest)."

18. barvid has never been a fan of James Corden.

"James Corden. God was he a show-off. When a bunch of 10-11 year old kids are trying to get a school play together it helps if you don’t start making up your own lines and throwing everyone into a state of utter confusion."

19. briittanyy has nothing but respect for Bo Dallas.

"Went to school with a guy who is in the WWE, Bo Dallas. His real name is Taylor Rotunda. He was pretty outgoing and popular but very polite and respectful. I can't speak for others but he was always very nice to me.

He did once headbutt a kid without saying a word because he was making fun of a kid with special needs. So the story goes, anyway. I watched it happen so can confirm the headbutting, but the story behind it is what was told to me."

20. NearbyWestern knew Kylie Jenner before Kylie Cosmetics.

"Kylie Jenner was a couple grades above me at a k-12 school we attended in SoCal. This was in the late 2000s.

Around 2008 when I was in fourth grade, KUTWK had already launched by then and the Kardashian sisters were universally famous, but Kendall and Kylie were still quite young and no one knew them."

"I actually didn't even realize the Kardashians existed until 2011 when Kim got divorced from Kris Humphries, and i began to read up on them. I started to watch a few episodes of their show on TV and quickly realized that the older girl I frequently saw hanging around my school was actually on the show: Kylie Jenner."

"A few days later, I ran into Kylie in the school and was amazed that she was this famous. We chatted for a few minutes, and she was extremely kind and friendly.

For the next few months, we'd frequently run into each other and exchange smiles and greetings."

"Suddenly, after a bit, she all but vanished from the school, and I never saw her again. It turns out she switched to home schooling at that point.

Looking back, it was all so surreal to me."

21. laughinmanx remembers Emily Rajkowski before all the modeling.

"I went to highschool with emily ratajkowski. She is a year older than me and was in a grade above me. We weren't friends ourselves, but she was friends with a lot of people I was friends in. In no way did I know her well, but i remember she was always smiling and very nice. The most memorable thing though, is I had her dad as my art teacher for a semester when I was a sophomore. He had been with the school for SO many years and I think he retired the year after I had him. My highschool was relaxed as fuck but he was the ultimate DGAF teacher. He would take attendance and then leave for the rest of the class, came back 5 minutes prior and would take attendance again. He was a super nice guy, very very talented."

"Back to emily though, the only thing I truly remember from her in highschool is she was cute but not like DAMN! She had gnarly eyebrows, not in a bad way at all, they were just intimidating but also really cute in a way. Great girl (from what I could tell) and I'm happy she's big and famous now."

22. According to desolateconstruct, Ashley Graham has always been wonderful.

"Went to junior/high school with model Ashley Graham.

She was absolutely gorgeous then and now. Further, she was approachable, had a great sense of humor and down to earth. I was a geeky little guy, but she always was genuine and nice to me. That's stuck with me."

23. NOT_PENIS_CREAM wrestled the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

"I was on the wrestling team with Rachel Brosnahan. She was always super chill and nice. Always treated me with respect. Much better actor than wrestler."

24. DeusExHyena has shade for both Lena Dunham and Jemima Kirke.

"Lena Dunham was very, very unfunny in middle/high school but otherwise just sort of awkward. I don't get the impression she changed so much as people started listening to her.

Jemima Kirke was DUMB AS ROCKS."

25. prettyfacesadsoul has bad news about Ariana Grande.

"My close friend‘s high school was the rival of the high school that Ariana Grande went to in florida. Her high school was considered the “rich kids” school. Apparently she was pretty popular, was always involved with (and good at) music and theater but was completely stuck up and kind of mean. Not sure if this is true but thats what the rumors were. She left at some point to go be on Victorious."

26. Own_Exit saw Drake grow into his fame.

"I was in Drake's class for grades 1-4. We weren't super tight, but we got along okay. His mother was always taking him out of school to go to auditions, and TBQH, it never really seemed he was feeling the whole stage kid thing back then. Not that he seemed to hate it, just that to him it seemed more like an errand his mother often took him on. (Though he later seemed to grow into it, so good on him.)"

"I haven't seen him since then, so I don't know what he's like IRL these days, and I hope he's happy with whatever he's up to. But I will say that I am totally incapable of buying his stage persona. I remember little Aubrey Graham as, if anything, kind of a goody-two-shoes. Quick to remind other kids of rules nobody else saw them breaking, inclined to take the teacher's side if he overheard other kids complaining about her, that kinda thing. Assuming he wasn't faking an accent the entire time he went to elementary school (I gather that is not, in his case, a safe assumption.), I can also confirm that buddy's natural accent and dialect is indistinguishable from any other middle-class white kid from Toronto."

27. mfmartin1's cousin says pre-famous Channing Tatum was shy.

"My sister-in-law (before she married my brother) went to college at Glenville State with Channing Tatum in the early 2000s. They met at a bar near campus and they hit it off and went out a few times, she said he was really nice but pretty backward and shy."

28. MindfulMuser went to camp with Tim Tebow.

"I didn't go to school with him, but I hung out with Tim Tebow (the footballer) when we were both back in middle school at camp. We were both in the same cabin, I also vividly remember one day when all of the cabins were swimming, he and I chose to spend our time digging a big hole on the beach."

"From what I remember he was a pretty decent person, not holier than thou but definitely had a moral compass. He was well liked and generally interacted with everyone regardless of their social status. He was athletic but at the time he never struck me as having out of the ordinary ability. It was a christian camp and everyone was fairly religious but he had a daily devotional that he did every night which was unusual for a middle school boy. He didn't showboat it, but I remember half thinking it was weird, and half being jealous because my sister in high school had a personal devotional she did every night and it seemed really mature."

"I enjoyed hanging out with him and we developed a camp friendship but we didn't keep in touch afterwards."

29. llamamama03 has a few celebrity connections.

"My husband went to high school at the same time (but not the same school, we live in an urban area) and was friendly with Sid, Corey, Joey and Shawn from Slipknot. They were all very down to earth and fun to be around. Corey worked at an adult bookstore for awhile.

Whenever they come home they are happy to hang with lots of people from town."

"Likewise, Jason Momoa visits his mom and grandma in small town Iowa as regularly as possible. I have friends who have waited on him and he’s just the friendliest of guys. He actually works hard to get his entrepreneur friends gigs on movies - for instance, he recently had a clothing creator friend contribute a lot to the costuming in Aquaman."

"Personally, I think our shining star is Ashton Kutcher. He and Mila are just the most regular-people celebrities around. They regularly attend University of Iowa games and visit the kids at the Children’s Hospital. He learned about the Iowa Wave and came home to see it in person. He is the biggest celebrity philanthropist from Iowa I know of as well. He works for a number or incredibly great causes."

30. skiier862 isn't surprised Halsey got famous.

"Went to middle and high school with Halsey. She was in the same grade as me. Didn't really talk to her much but she was always very outgoing and artistic so it's not a surprise that she became what she is now."