30 Stores That Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving

Mental Floss has compiled a list of 30 stores that are closing their doors on Thanksgiving to prepare for Black Friday sales--or to give their employees a long weekend off with family. Here are 10 of them

DSW

Costco

Nordstrom

Dillard’s

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Burlington

REI (also closed on Black Friday)

Sur La Table

Crate & Barrel

Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts

