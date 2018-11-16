30 Stores That Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving
Are you a Thanksgiving shopper?
November 16, 2018
Mental Floss has compiled a list of 30 stores that are closing their doors on Thanksgiving to prepare for Black Friday sales--or to give their employees a long weekend off with family. Here are 10 of them
(see full list at the link):
DSW
Costco
Nordstrom
Dillard’s
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Burlington
REI (also closed on Black Friday)
Sur La Table
Crate & Barrel
Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts
Click Here to see the full list.