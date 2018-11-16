30 Stores That Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving

Are you a Thanksgiving shopper?

November 16, 2018
Mental Floss has compiled a list of 30 stores that are closing their doors on Thanksgiving to prepare for Black Friday sales--or to give their employees a long weekend off with family. Here are 10 of them

(see full list at the link): 

 

DSW

Costco

Nordstrom

Dillard’s 

BJ’s Wholesale Club 

Burlington

REI (also closed on Black Friday)

Sur La Table

Crate & Barrel 

Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts

 

Click Here to see the full list.

