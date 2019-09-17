5 Situations in Which It’s OK to Leave a Bad Tip

According to Lifehacker, there are five situations in which it's perfectly all right to leave a small tip at an eatery--or even no tip at all.

Before we get to that list, here's a "tip" on bad tipping: If you’re considering leaving a crummy tip, speak up first. Give the establishment the chance to rectify the situation before leaving a terrible tip.

Here are Lifehacker's five times when it's OK to leave a small tip:



Your café order is simple or pre-packaged. If all you did was grab something quick and pay at the counter, you don’t need to tip.

You had to wait an extremely long time. Mistakes happen, but if you have to wait an extremely long time for your order, you shouldn’t feel bad about leaving a lower-than-usual tip.

The server ignored your allergy concerns. When your allergy request is ignored or questioned, or the staff won’t provide the information you need to make a safe choice, that’s grounds for a poor tip.

It’s a guy handing you a t-shirt. A guy handing you a t-shirt at a concert is not the same as a bartender making you a drink.

The employee straight-up insulted you. If you suspect you’re being singled out and stereotyped, it’s up to you to decide how you want to handle the tip line on your check.

