5 Ways to Show Your Support on International Women's Day

In honor of International Women's Day being held on March 8, Mental Floss has compiled a list of ways you can show your support for the celebration. Here they are:

Donate one hour’s salary. Dress for Success--a nonprofit organization that strives “to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and development tools..."--is encouraging people to donate one hour of their salaries to programs that support women.

Set up an office fundraiser for the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts. The World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) gives more than 10 million young women in 150 countries the opportunity to "develop their leadership skills, speak out on issues that are important to them, and make changes in their communities and countries"--and is an official Charity of Choice of International Women's Day.

Shop at a woman-owned business. Consider shopping at a small business owned by a woman, making a purchase from a female-led Etsy store or buying from a big retail business co-founded by a woman.

Send someone flowers. You can celebrate an important woman in your life by sending her some blooms.

Buy some foundation. Yensa Beauty is launching its “Live Your Yen” campaign--a partnership with eight women from a number of industries to benefit Dress for Success. The brand will donate a portion of its profits from the sales of its new BC Foundation to the organization.

