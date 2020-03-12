60K Coronavirus Patients Have Recovered, Within 2 to 6 Weeks

With so much focus on the death toll and disruption of everyday life associated with coronavirus, it's easy to forget that more than 60,000 people have successfully recovered from the illness.

The AP reports that those suffering from mild coronavirus symptoms typically recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe issues take three to six weeks to rebound. Carl Goldman has been hospitalized in Omaha since February 17 after returning from Japan with a 103-degree fever. He says his suffering "has been a 2 on a scale of 10" and that he'd have probably only have missed a day or two of work had he been diagnosed with the flu instead of coronavirus. He stays active by pacing in his hospital room, trying to match his pre-illness routine of 10,000 steps per day on his pedometer.

Still, he says, “I totally get this is where I need to be and I need to be cleared of this before I’m released."

Click Here to read more.