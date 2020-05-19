65% of Us Are Planning Summer Getaways Due to Lockdown
Short drives and trips to visit family top the list
Could we end up seeing MORE people on the roads this summer because of the crisis? According to this, I guess it's possible . . .
65% of Americans say they're planning more road trips this year after being cooped up for the last few months. And 44% have used their time in lockdown to plan at least one trip.
Just over a third of us would rather drive than fly, because it feels safer. And we're willing to add 6 hours and 38 minutes to our trip to avoid being on a plane.
88% of people say they'll take at least one trip this summer, assuming it feels safe enough. Here are the top five summer trips we've got planned . . .
1. Visiting family. 49% of people with trips planned said that's one of them.
2. Trips to landmarks in your own state, or neighboring states, 38%.
3. Visiting friends, 34%.
4. Cross-country trips, or places that are more than one state away, 34%.
5. Trips to the beach or a vacation home, 33%.
Trips WITHOUT the family could also be a thing this year. 62% of people in the poll admitted they could really use a break from their loved ones right about now.
