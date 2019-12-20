7 in 10 Americans Are Feeling "Grateful" This Holiday Season

With the holidays upon us, a new poll finds that most Americans are feeling grateful--and some are also feeling stressed. The survey from the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research reveals that seven in 10 Americans believe the word “grateful” describes them extremely well or very well over the holidays, while about three in 10 say “stressed” describes them extremely well or very well during the month of December.

In a silver lining, only about two in 10 say they feel very lonely or sad during the holidays, with about another two in 10 saying they feel moderately lonely or sad.

