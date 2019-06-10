7 Tips for How to Drive on the Interstate During Summer Road-Trip Season

Summer is here, as is road-trip season. This, according to Deadspin's Chris Thompson, means, "For far too many of us, this journey will include the agony of miserable traffic and inexplicable snarls and the rage-fueled daredevilry of other long-distance drivers."

But it doesn't have to be this way, writes Thompson, who feels that "vacation road trips should be breezy and blissful." Constructively, he's decided to offer the following tips to his fellow drivers to improve the road-trip situation on the interstate for everyone:



Use the left lane to pass slower traffic in the right lane.

When passing slower traffic in the right land, drive faster than the slower traffic.

When approaching the rear of a slower vehicle in the left lane, give the driver enough space and time to move into the right lane.

When a faster vehicle approaches the rear of your vehicle while passing, safely move to the right.

Don't use cruise control when passing a slower vehicle. Instead, accelerate to pass.

When passing in the right lane, allow for much more room than you would for a left-lane pass, as distances will close more quickly.

While tailgating is rude and reckless, brake-checking is pure scumbaggery.