8 Festive Facts About Hallmark Channel Christmas Movies

As we gear up for the holiday season, which unofficially kicks off after Thanksgiving, the Hallmark channel also begins to roll out its yearly lineup of 24/7 Christmas programming. Mental Floss put together this list of 8 facts about the channel's famous Christmas movies:



The Hallmark Channel Christmas movie tradition started with ABC. The big broadcast network started a "25 Days of Christmas" programming spree in 2001, and Hallmark followed suit in 2011.

Most Hallmark Channel movies are shot in Canada. The channel gets to use wintry Canadian locations, while enjoying cheaper shooting costs and tax breaks to maximize their $2 million budgets.

Each Hallmark Channel Christmas movie only takes a couple of weeks to film. The short schedules makes it easier to attract and be flexible with the rotating cast of actors.

Hallmark Channel Christmas movies use a variety of tricks to create snow. These tricks include snow blankets, foam, commercial replica snow, crushed limestone, ice shavings and soapy bubbles for close-ups.

There's a psychological reason why these movies are so addictive. “The lack of reality at all levels, from plot to production, signals that the movies are meant to be escapism entertainment,” psychologist Pamela Rutledge said on CNBC. “The genre is well-defined, and our expectations follow. This enables us to suspend disbelief.”

Hallmark Channel Christmas movie fans now have their own convention. Move over Comic-Con! This year's took place in Edison, New Jersey, and was sponsored by Hallmark.

Hallmark Channel Christmas movies are helping keep cable afloat. In this era of cord-cutting, people still watch the live lineup in bunches. In the fourth quarter of 2018, Hallmark was the most watched cable network among women 18 to 49 and 25 to 54.

You can get paid to watch Hallmark Channel Christmas movies. If you think you can make it through 24 of the movies in 12 days, you can apply for the Hallmark Channel Christmas movies; the winning candidate will be paid $1000.