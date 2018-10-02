8 Tips for Complaining at Restaurants (Without Being a Jerk)

It’s possible to complain about an overcooked steak or cold fries without being a total jerk. With that in mind, Eater has compiled a list that will help you be constructive-and won’t result in the chef spitting in your dish. Here they are:

Know when to speak up. The best time to complain is as soon as possible, while you’re still at the restaurant, and while the offending dish is still in front of you.

Be polite. A good place to start is: “Excuse me, but my [insert dish here] is [overcooked/too salty/inedibly spicy].”

Be specific about a resolution, if you have one in mind. If you have a specific idea about what would resolve the situation to your liking--within reason--feel free to ask.

Know that feedback is welcome, but you might not always be right. Good restaurants are always looking to improve, and that means dealing with complaints constructively. But remember, “sometimes it’s the customer’s misunderstanding of the preparation standards for the food.”

Don’t expect a freebie. Restaurants tend to operate on razor-thin margins, and giving out free appetizers and rounds of $15 cocktails can eat away at their profits.

Expect a dish you don’t eat and send back to be taken off your bill. If it's not, politely point it out to your server.

Let it go. Provided that the staff acknowledge your issue and take reasonable steps to rectify the problem, don’t let a spilled glass of wine ruin your evening out.

Don’t say nothing and then write a scathing Yelp review. Restaurants want to know when something is wrong in the moment, so they can fix it immediately.

Click Here to read more.