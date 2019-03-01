"90210" Cast Members Share Tributes to Luke Perry After Stroke

Following news of Luke Perry's stroke on Thursday, some of the actor's former Beverly Hills, 90210 castmates took to Instagram to share messages of support.

Us Weekly reports that Shannen Doherty shared a throwback photo of their 90210 characters and wrote, "My friend. Holding you tight and giving you my strength. You got this." Ian Ziering also posted a shot of himself kissing Perry on the cheek and wrote, "No words can express what my heart feels hearing today's shocking news. Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery."

Perry's rep told Us, "Mr. Perry is currently under observation at the hospital" following his massive stroke.

Click Here to read more.