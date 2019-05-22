"90210" Stars Share Photo of Reboot's Peach Pit, Behind-the-Scenes Pics

The Peach Pit is back!

This week, stars of the upcoming Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot took to social media to share pics from the new production. Us Weekly notes that Gabrielle Carteris (who played Andrea Zuckerman) and Brian Austin Green (who played David Silver) were just two of the cast members to post a pic of the Peach Pit's newly reconstructed exterior, with Green writing alongside the snap, "Pretty nostalgic."

Meanwhile, Jennie Garth (a.k.a. Kelly Taylor) and Ian Ziering (who played Steve Sanders) shared a pic of the pilot script's cover. "Da na na na....I think you know how this one goes," Ziering captioned the snap, mimicking the opening notes of the 90210 theme song. "Let me hear it people!"

The reboot, called BH90210, is expected to debut on FOX this summer.

