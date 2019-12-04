A Guide to Shopping Mall Santas, by the Numbers
Think you have it rough this holiday season? Try being a local mall Santa.
54:
Average days in a mall Santa’s working season (November 1–December 24).
5:
Years it feels like were shaved off your life while you waited in line to see Santa.
60:
Kids a mall Santa might see every hour on a busy day in December.
29:
Percent of Santas nationwide who’ve had a kid have an accident on their lap during a visit.
$19.99:
Price of the least expensive package for a photo with Santa at the Prudential Center in 2018.
$69.99:
Price of a standard 10-piece Santa suit on Amazon, so you can take your own photo at home.
1890:
Year the first “classic” department-store Santa appeared, in Brockton, creating an instant icon.
2003:
Year Bad Santa hit the silver screen, changing the public’s perception of mall Santas forever.
251:
Average weight, in pounds, of a professional Santa.
260:
Weight of Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower.
$525:
Cost of attending “the Harvard of Santa schools,” the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Michigan.
$67,580:
Cost of attending Harvard for one year.
85.6:
Percent of Santas who have had someone pull on their beard to see if it was real.
91.3:
Percent of Santas who have a real beard.
18:
Approximate percent of kids who cry the first time they meet the big guy.
