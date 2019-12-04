A Guide to Shopping Mall Santas, by the Numbers

Think you have it rough this holiday season? Try being a local mall Santa.

54:

Average days in a mall Santa’s working season (November 1–December 24).

5:

Years it feels like were shaved off your life while you waited in line to see Santa.

60:

Kids a mall Santa might see every hour on a busy day in December.

29:

G. Hewitt

Percent of Santas nationwide who’ve had a kid have an accident on their lap during a visit.

$19.99:

Price of the least expensive package for a photo with Santa at the Prudential Center in 2018.

$69.99:

Price of a standard 10-piece Santa suit on Amazon, so you can take your own photo at home.

1890:

Year the first “classic” department-store Santa appeared, in Brockton, creating an instant icon.

2003:

Year Bad Santa hit the silver screen, changing the public’s perception of mall Santas forever.

251:

Average weight, in pounds, of a professional Santa.

260:

Weight of Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower.

$525:

Cost of attending “the Harvard of Santa schools,” the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Michigan.

$67,580:

Cost of attending Harvard for one year.

85.6:

Percent of Santas who have had someone pull on their beard to see if it was real.

91.3:

Percent of Santas who have a real beard.

18:

Approximate percent of kids who cry the first time they meet the big guy.

Click Here to read more.