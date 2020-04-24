A Lion's Choice Frozen Pizza is Now Available

Lion's Choice, the St. Louis-based family of restaurants known for their famous roast beef sandwiches, partnered with 4 Hands Brewing Co. and Mama Lucia’s in early January to produce a Lion’s Choice inspired frozen pizza for grocery stores. As one of the most popular sellers in the line of collaboration pizzas, Lion’s Choice is pleased to announce that the roast-beef inspired frozen pizza is now available for $7.99 at all 32 restaurant locations. All transactions are currently taking place through the Lion’s Choice drive-thru.

The Lion’s Choice pizza features a French fry crust, horseradish sauce, roast beef, roasted green peppers, swiss and provolone cheese, and of course, a dash of the famous Lion’s Choice’s seasoning. 4 Hands Brewing Co.’s Mama Lucia pizzas debuted in August 2019 with local restaurant partners of Mission Taco Joint, Sugarfire BBQ and Red Hot Riplets, and the connection to acclaimed St. Louis brands continued with Lion’s Choice.

Each pizza pairs with a 4 Hand beer on the packaging so it’s fitting that the Lion’s Choice pizza is the perfect pairing with 4 Hands Brewing Co.’s City Wide, one of the brewery’s most popular beers that gives back to the local St. Louis community every year. Lion’s Choice also gives back to the St. Louis community through several charitable initiatives throughout the year to give thanks to the community who has supported the brand for over 50 years.

