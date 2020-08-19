A New Flavor of Girl Scout Cookies Has Been Announced

It feels like Girl Scout Cookie season was approximately five billion years ago and the next Girl Scout Cookie season is approximately 30 billion years from now. But the Girl Scouts want you to get HYPED.

They just announced that next year, there's going to be a new Girl Scout Cookie flavor.

They're called Toast-Yays, and they look and taste like miniature pieces of French toast dipped in icing.

The new cookie will go on sale early next year, and depending how things are going with the pandemic, you should be able to order them online.

Click Here to read more.