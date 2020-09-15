A Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Stuffed with Potato Chips?

It looks like two of the foods many of us have eaten nonstop during the pandemic just got together, humped it out, and had a baby.

There's a new Reese's Peanut Butter Cup coming that's stuffed with pieces of POTATO CHIPS.

There's no word on when they could go on sale, but apparently it's pretty soon. And a junk food Instagram account that tried them said they're good, quote, "if you like salty."