According To Oddsmakers, Blues Are Favored To Win The Stanley Cup

Who would have thought a few months back when the team was stumbling along, seemingly without a clue, that the Blues would eventually be considered a favorite to win the Stanley Cup?

OK...no one, right?

But that's exactly where we find ourselves this morning. According to the betting public, The Blues are a 5/1 favorite to bring the cup to St. Louis.

Can you imagine how crazy this city would be if that happens?

They'll take on the Dallas Stars in the second round of the playoffs after dispatching Winnipeg in six games.

