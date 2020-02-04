Ad-Meter's Best And Worst-Rated Super Bowl Commercials

Ad-Meter has released its annual report on the best and worst-rated ads. The poll includes tens of thousands of participants, plus registered panelists, who were required to rate every eligible national ad during the game.

In the end, these were the Top Five, along with their scores:

1. Jeep, "Groundhog Day", 7.01 . . . Bill Murray reprises his role from the 1993 movie, partially because the game was on Groundhog Day.

2. Hyundai, "Smaht Pahk", 6.98 . . . John Krasinski, Chris Evans, and Rachel Dratch show off their fake Boston accents.

3. Google, "Loretta", 6.77 . . . An old guy asks his Google Assistant to help him find photos, videos, and memories of his wife Loretta, who'd passed away.

4. Doritos, "The Cool Ranch", 6.62 . . . Sam Elliott and his mustache have a dance-battle with Lil Nas X.

5. Rocket Mortgage, "Comfortable", 6.60. . . Jason Momoa strips off his "fake" muscles like a body suit. Underneath, he's scrawny and bald.

These were Ad-Meter's Bottom Five, along with their scores:

1. Donald Trump's 2020 Campaign, "Criminal Justice Reform", 3.33 . . . Alice Johnson thanks Trump for getting her out of prison for a nonviolent drug offense.

2. Pop-Tarts, "Fix the Pretzel", 4.10 . . . Pop Tarts Pretzels are introduced in a cheesy ad starring Jonathan Van Ness from "Queer Eye".

3. Mike Bloomberg's 2020 Campaign, "George", 4.23 . . . An anti-gun violence message from Bloomberg. It was about a victim named George Kemp.

4. Quibi, "Bank Heist", 4.40 . . . A botched bank heist advertises the 10-minute episodes on the upcoming Quibi streaming service.

5. SquareSpace, "Winona in Winona", 4.40 . . . Winona Ryder returns to her birthplace of Winona, Minnesota to make a website.

Ad-Meter counted all 62 commercials between the coin toss and the break at the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter . . . including halftime. The ads that aired outside of that window were not considered.

Click Here to read more.