Adam Levine Was Not a Fan of Charlie Puth's 'Voice' Performance

As Charlie Puth prepared to release what The New York Times is calling "one of the boldest pop albums of the year" in Voicenotes, he shared an anecdote about his pal Adam Levine's reaction to his 2017 performance of "Attention" on The Voice.

The newspaper reports that Levine texted Puth to tell him the performance "wasn't a true reflection of his artistry"--a critique Puth completely agrees with. "It was fake," Puth says of that rendition, during which he wore a tight, red polo shirt and was flanked by a cadre of limber female dancers.

The next time he played the song, on The Tonight Show, he stripped it way down while backed by The Roots.