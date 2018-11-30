Airline Criticized After Gate Agent Mocks Girl Named "Abcde"

Southwest Airlines is in some hot water after one of its gate agents mocked a little girl's unusual name. The Washington Post reports the gate agent at Orange County, California's John Wayne Airport started laughing, pointing and telling other employees when she saw the girl's name was Abcde. Traci Redford, the girl's mother, told KABC her daughter's name is pronounced "ab-si-dee." The incident happened several weeks ago when she and her daughter were flying home to El Paso, Texas. The agent also took a photo of the boarding pass and posted it on social media. Redford filed a formal complaint with the airline, but hadn't heard back after a couple weeks. Southwest Airlines has now issued an apology, saying, "The post is not indicative of the care, respect and civility we expect from all of our employees."

'Mom, why is she laughing at my name?' Abcde Redford's mother says the airline agent even made jokes within earshot of the 5-year-old girl. https://t.co/LcSiarL0K2 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) November 29, 2018

