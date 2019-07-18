Airline deletes tweet about where to sit on plane to best survive crash

July 18, 2019
Greg Hewitt

I honestly believe the job of "Social Media Manager" has become one of the more important jobs within coporations these days. The list of companies that do damage to themselves with a bad tweet or Facebook post seems to be growing daily.

Case in point--KLM India Airlines tweeted the following the other day.

Call me crazy, but I'm not sure any airline should ever be posting about anything which even remotely references plane crashes!

The tweet was quickly deleted and the company issued a follow-up apology tweet.

