Airline deletes tweet about where to sit on plane to best survive crash

I honestly believe the job of "Social Media Manager" has become one of the more important jobs within coporations these days. The list of companies that do damage to themselves with a bad tweet or Facebook post seems to be growing daily.

Case in point--KLM India Airlines tweeted the following the other day.

What a time to be alive.... ICYMI, somebody at KLM India thought this now deleted tweet was info every passenger needs: pic.twitter.com/ahI49BUKrV — Brian Flannery (@brianflannery) July 17, 2019

Call me crazy, but I'm not sure any airline should ever be posting about anything which even remotely references plane crashes!

The tweet was quickly deleted and the company issued a follow-up apology tweet.