Alex Trebek Says He Gets "Hit on" by 80-Year-Olds

Alex Trebek is a happily married man. But if he wasn’t, he’d have his pick of any 70- or 80-year-old woman.

The “Jeopardy!” host, 78, tells People he gets hit on a lot.

“I’ve always referred to myself as a second or third-tier celebrity. I’m not George Clooney,” he quipped. “I’m considered more of an extended family member because you get used to seeing me in your home every night. So when people pass me on the street, it’s more like, ‘Hi how are you?’ and not like, ‘Oh my God, can I get your autograph?’ I also have a lot of women in their 70s and 80s who tell me, ‘You’re hot.’”

Trebek will at least stay put as the host of “Jeopardy!” until his contract ends in 2022.

