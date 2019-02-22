Alex Trebek Wants Betty White to Replace Him on “Jeopardy!”

Alex Trebek joked this week about who he thinks should replace him as the next host of Jeopardy!

“It’s probably going to be a woman, somebody younger, somebody bright, somebody personable, somebody with a great sense of humor,” he tells Page Six. “So I nominated Betty White.”

The Canadian game show host also shared the names of some more likely candidates, which include CNN’s Laura Coates, Los Angeles Kings announcer Alex Faust and Turner Classic Movies’ Ben Mankiewicz.

