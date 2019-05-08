Amanda Knox to Return to Italy for 1st Time Since She Was Wrongfully Convicted of Murder

On Tuesday, Amanda Knox announced that she'll be returning to Italy for the first time since she was wrongfully convicted of killing fellow college student Meredith Kercher in Perugia in 2007.

The 31-year-old Knox, whose conviction was annulled in 2015, will speak at a June 14 conference organized by the Italy Innocence Project, which seeks to help people who have been convicted of crimes they didn't commit. The AP reports that an Ivorian immigrant is currently serving a 16-year sentence for the murder Knox and her boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were initially imprisoned for.

