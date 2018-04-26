Amazon's Echo to Launch Child-Friendly Update

Amazon's Echo speakers are getting a new update that parents of young kids will love--especially as Summer break approaches and the question is posed..."what are we going to do today?

The AP reports that the free software, called FreeTime, encourages kids to be more polite and go to bed on time. Alexa, the speaker's voice assistant, will soon thank kids for asking questions "nicely" and for saying "please." Parents can also program Alexa to go silent at bedtime and to block music with explicit lyrics; they can even use it to call their kids down to dinner.

Amazon, which has long made kid-friendly equivalents of modern technology, has also announced the release of a new speaker aimed specifically at children called the Echo Dot. FreeTime will cost $30 and rolls out May 9.

$30??....I'm in!

